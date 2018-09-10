WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 64 54 65 / 60 70 70 50

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 64 49 65 / 50 70 50 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 65 53 65 / 40 70 60 50

Everett 55 63 54 64 / 40 70 60 50

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 65 51 66 / 70 70 60 50

Tacoma 51 66 49 66 / 70 70 60 50

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 66 54 67 / 50 70 70 50

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 64 52 65 / 70 70 70 50

Enumclaw 52 63 47 64 / 70 70 50 50

North Bend 51 63 48 65 / 70 70 50 50

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 65 53 65 / 40 60 50 40

Sumas 51 67 50 67 / 50 80 50 50

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 65 53 64 / 40 60 50 50

Mount Vernon 53 66 52 66 / 50 70 60 50

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 64 47 64 / 20 50 50 40

Eastsound 52 64 51 64 / 30 50 50 50

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 65 54 64 / 30 60 60 50

Port Townsend 51 63 52 63 / 30 40 60 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 65 51 66 / 70 80 60 60

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 66 50 67 / 50 70 60 70

Olympia 52 64 49 65 / 70 80 60 60

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 62 48 62 / 40 70 60 50

Sequim 47 62 47 63 / 30 50 60 50

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 63 46 63 / 60 70 50 40

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 62 50 62 / 60 80 50 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 63 53 64 / 70 70 60 50

Olympics-

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 49 38 49 / 50 80 70 60

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 51 43 52 / 70 80 80 70

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 57 43 56 / 60 70 60 50

Stevens Pass 42 50 40 50 / 80 70 50 50

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers likely in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

