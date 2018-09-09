WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 56 65 / 20 70 60
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 69 52 65 / 20 80 60
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 56 65 / 20 70 70
Everett 68 55 64 / 20 70 70
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 72 56 65 / 20 70 50
Tacoma 71 56 65 / 20 70 60
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 72 57 66 / 20 70 70
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 71 55 65 / 20 90 60
Enumclaw 70 54 62 / 20 80 50
North Bend 71 53 64 / 20 80 60
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 66 55 65 / 80 90 50
Sumas 68 53 67 / 80 90 50
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 55 65 / 70 80 40
Mount Vernon 69 56 66 / 60 90 50
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 67 52 64 / 80 70 40
Eastsound 67 54 64 / 80 70 40
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 55 66 / 60 80 50
Port Townsend 66 54 64 / 50 70 50
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 71 54 66 / 50 80 50
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 72 55 67 / 20 80 50
Olympia 71 54 65 / 20 70 60
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 63 51 62 / 70 60 60
Sequim 66 52 64 / 50 60 50
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 61 54 63 / 100 50 80
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 60 54 61 / 90 60 70
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 55 64 / 70 100 60
Olympics-
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 41 50 / 80 90 80
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 52 43 48 / 80 90 80
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 64 47 55 / 20 90 60
Stevens Pass 57 41 48 / 20 80 50
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
