WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

075 FPUS56 KSEW 082122

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-091100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 69 56 63 / 10 30 70 60

$$

WAZ559-091100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 67 52 64 / 10 50 80 60

$$

WAZ507-091100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 68 54 64 / 10 30 70 70

Everett 55 67 55 62 / 20 40 70 70

$$

WAZ509-091100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 70 55 64 / 10 20 70 50

Tacoma 51 70 54 63 / 10 20 70 60

$$

WAZ556-091100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 70 56 64 / 10 30 70 70

$$

WAZ555-091100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 70 55 63 / 20 30 90 60

Enumclaw 53 69 52 61 / 20 20 80 50

North Bend 53 70 52 62 / 20 30 80 60

$$

WAZ503-091100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 65 54 64 / 30 80 90 50

Sumas 53 66 52 66 / 30 80 90 50

$$

WAZ506-091100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 66 55 64 / 30 70 80 40

Mount Vernon 53 68 54 65 / 40 60 90 50

$$

WAZ001-091100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 64 50 63 / 20 80 70 40

Eastsound 54 65 53 64 / 20 80 70 40

$$

WAZ510-091100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 67 55 64 / 30 60 80 50

Port Townsend 53 65 53 63 / 30 50 70 50

$$

WAZ511-091100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 68 54 64 / 10 50 80 50

$$

WAZ504-091100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 72 53 66 / 10 20 80 50

Olympia 52 68 54 64 / 10 30 70 60

$$

WAZ512-091100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-091100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 62 51 62 / 30 70 60 60

Sequim 51 65 50 64 / 30 50 60 50

$$

WAZ515-091100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 61 49 61 / 60 100 50 80

$$

WAZ516-091100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 61 52 61 / 60 90 60 70

$$

WAZ517-091100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 63 55 62 / 20 70 100 60

$$

WAZ513-091100-

Olympics-

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 53 41 49 / 30 80 90 80

$$

WAZ567-091100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 8000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 52 44 50 / 60 80 90 80

$$

WAZ568-091100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 64 46 55 / 20 30 90 60

Stevens Pass 41 57 42 49 / 10 20 70 50

$$

WAZ569-091100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

221 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather