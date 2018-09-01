WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

698 FPUS56 KSEW 012114

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Labor Day.

WAZ558-021100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 72 57 71 / 0 0 10 20

$$

WAZ559-021100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 71 51 70 / 0 0 10 20

$$

WAZ507-021100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 69 53 69 / 0 0 10 30

Everett 52 68 54 67 / 0 0 10 30

$$

WAZ509-021100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 72 54 71 / 0 0 10 10

Tacoma 47 73 51 71 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ556-021100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 71 55 71 / 0 0 10 30

$$

WAZ555-021100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 72 55 71 / 0 0 10 30

Enumclaw 47 71 52 69 / 0 0 10 20

North Bend 48 70 52 69 / 0 0 10 20

$$

WAZ503-021100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 67 53 68 / 0 10 20 20

Sumas 48 71 51 72 / 0 10 20 20

$$

WAZ506-021100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 65 54 65 / 0 0 20 20

Mount Vernon 49 70 52 70 / 0 0 20 30

$$

WAZ001-021100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 64 50 66 / 0 10 10 20

Eastsound 50 69 52 69 / 0 10 20 20

$$

WAZ510-021100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 67 55 66 / 0 0 10 20

Port Townsend 51 64 52 64 / 0 0 20 10

$$

WAZ511-021100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 75 53 74 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ504-021100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 75 52 75 / 0 0 10 20

Olympia 48 72 52 72 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ512-021100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-021100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 64 50 65 / 0 0 20 10

Sequim 48 65 49 65 / 0 0 20 10

$$

WAZ515-021100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 64 47 64 / 0 10 20 10

$$

WAZ516-021100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 63 49 63 / 0 10 20 10

$$

WAZ517-021100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 66 53 66 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ513-021100-

Olympics-

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 58 43 57 / 0 0 10 10

$$

WAZ567-021100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 59 46 57 / 0 10 30 30

$$

WAZ568-021100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 65 46 63 / 0 0 10 20

Stevens Pass 43 60 45 56 / 0 0 20 20

$$

WAZ569-021100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

214 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet in the morning. Freezing

level near 9500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

$$

