WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

936 FPUS56 KSEW 010201

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

WAZ558-011100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 70 54 73 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ559-011100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 68 48 72 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ507-011100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 68 52 71 / 20 10 0 0

Everett 55 68 53 70 / 20 10 0 0

WAZ509-011100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 71 51 74 / 10 10 0 0

Tacoma 51 70 48 74 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ556-011100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 71 53 74 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ555-011100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 70 54 74 / 20 10 0 0

Enumclaw 51 69 47 73 / 10 10 0 0

North Bend 52 69 49 73 / 20 10 0 0

WAZ503-011100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 66 51 69 / 10 20 0 10

Sumas 52 70 49 73 / 10 20 0 10

WAZ506-011100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 65 52 67 / 10 20 0 10

Mount Vernon 53 69 49 72 / 10 20 0 10

WAZ001-011100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 65 47 66 / 10 20 0 10

Eastsound 53 69 50 71 / 10 20 0 10

WAZ510-011100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 67 52 68 / 10 20 0 10

Port Townsend 53 64 51 66 / 10 10 0 10

WAZ511-011100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 72 50 76 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ504-011100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 73 48 77 / 10 10 0 0

Olympia 52 70 48 73 / 10 10 0 0

WAZ512-011100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

WAZ514-011100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 63 49 66 / 10 10 0 10

Sequim 49 64 48 67 / 10 10 0 10

WAZ515-011100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 63 45 66 / 20 10 0 10

WAZ516-011100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 61 48 65 / 20 20 0 10

WAZ517-011100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 66 50 68 / 10 20 0 0

WAZ513-011100-

Olympics-

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 56 44 62 / 10 20 0 10

WAZ567-011100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet. No new snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 55 43 61 / 10 20 10 10

WAZ568-011100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 60 43 66 / 20 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 44 55 44 62 / 20 10 0 0

WAZ569-011100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

701 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

