WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

739 FPUS56 KSEW 301115

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 56 69 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 68 51 68 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 67 54 67 / 30 20 10

Everett 66 54 66 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 70 54 69 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 71 52 70 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 55 69 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 56 69 / 40 30 20

Enumclaw 68 51 68 / 20 20 10

North Bend 68 52 68 / 30 40 10

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 53 65 / 20 10 10

Sumas 69 52 66 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 54 64 / 20 10 10

Mount Vernon 69 52 67 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 50 65 / 20 0 10

Eastsound 68 53 67 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 55 65 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 63 52 62 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 53 70 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 52 71 / 20 10 10

Olympia 70 52 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 50 62 / 20 10 10

Sequim 63 50 63 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 48 62 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 51 61 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 54 65 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 44 55 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 46 54 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 46 61 / 30 40 10

Stevens Pass 54 44 54 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

414 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather