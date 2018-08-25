WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-252300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 56 68 / 30 10 30

WAZ559-252300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 66 54 67 / 30 10 30

WAZ507-252300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 55 66 / 30 10 20

Everett 65 55 65 / 30 10 20

WAZ509-252300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 69 55 68 / 20 20 30

Tacoma 69 55 68 / 20 20 30

WAZ556-252300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 68 56 68 / 20 10 30

WAZ555-252300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 54 65 / 30 10 30

Enumclaw 66 53 65 / 20 20 30

North Bend 67 54 65 / 20 10 30

WAZ503-252300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 55 66 / 30 10 20

Sumas 66 54 67 / 30 10 30

WAZ506-252300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 55 65 / 30 10 20

Mount Vernon 67 54 66 / 30 10 20

WAZ001-252300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 54 65 / 30 10 20

Eastsound 64 55 65 / 30 10 20

WAZ510-252300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 55 65 / 30 10 20

Port Townsend 62 54 64 / 30 10 20

WAZ511-252300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 54 68 / 30 10 30

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 54 67 / 30 20 30

Olympia 68 54 68 / 30 20 30

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 52 65 / 30 10 20

Sequim 63 52 65 / 30 10 20

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 52 65 / 30 10 10

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 54 64 / 30 10 20

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 56 65 / 30 20 30

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing

level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 44 53 / 30 10 30

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing

level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 45 53 / 30 10 40

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in

the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

60s. Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing

level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 61 48 57 / 30 20 50

Stevens Pass 53 43 51 / 20 20 40

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

349 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing

level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level near

13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

