WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
753 FPUS56 KSEW 241032
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-242300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 56 70 / 20 10 30
WAZ559-242300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 71 51 70 / 20 10 30
WAZ507-242300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 70 54 70 / 20 10 30
Everett 69 54 69 / 20 10 30
WAZ509-242300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Southwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 52 71 / 20 10 20
Tacoma 71 51 71 / 20 10 20
WAZ556-242300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 56 71 / 20 10 20
WAZ555-242300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 69 53 70 / 30 10 30
Enumclaw 68 47 68 / 30 10 20
North Bend 68 50 69 / 30 10 20
WAZ503-242300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 53 67 / 20 10 30
Sumas 70 51 68 / 20 10 30
WAZ506-242300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 53 68 / 20 10 30
Mount Vernon 70 51 70 / 20 10 30
WAZ001-242300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 50 67 / 20 10 30
Eastsound 67 53 67 / 20 10 30
WAZ510-242300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 67 53 68 / 20 10 30
Port Townsend 66 51 68 / 20 10 30
WAZ511-242300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 71 52 70 / 20 10 30
WAZ504-242300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs
near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 70 53 69 / 20 10 20
Olympia 70 52 70 / 20 10 20
WAZ512-242300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
WAZ514-242300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 66 50 67 / 20 10 30
Sequim 67 49 67 / 20 10 30
WAZ515-242300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 68 50 67 / 20 10 30
WAZ516-242300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 52 64 / 20 10 30
WAZ517-242300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 65 54 65 / 20 10 30
WAZ513-242300-
Olympics-
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 45 55 / 20 10 30
WAZ567-242300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 57 47 57 / 30 10 40
WAZ568-242300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind
in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow
showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 59 46 61 / 30 10 30
Stevens Pass 55 43 58 / 30 10 20
WAZ569-242300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
331 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
