Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows near 60. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 81 61 84 / 10 10 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 83 56 86 / 10 10 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 77 58 80 / 10 10 0

Everett 78 60 82 / 10 10 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 82 59 84 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 82 57 84 / 10 10 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs near 80. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows near 60. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 81 61 84 / 10 10 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 84 59 86 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 83 57 85 / 10 10 10

North Bend 82 57 84 / 10 10 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 79 57 85 / 10 10 0

Sumas 86 58 87 / 10 10 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 57 77 / 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 79 55 84 / 10 10 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 55 76 / 10 10 0

Eastsound 74 57 77 / 10 10 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 56 71 / 10 10 0

Port Townsend 71 56 75 / 10 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 86 55 89 / 10 10 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

smoke after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 86 56 88 / 10 10 0

Olympia 84 55 88 / 10 10 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

smoke after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 73 55 77 / 10 10 0

Sequim 73 55 78 / 10 10 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 51 77 / 10 10 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 54 80 / 10 10 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then smoke after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Smoke

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 55 75 / 10 10 0

Olympics-

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Freezing level

near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing

level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 71 58 71 / 10 10 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 78 57 77 / 10 10 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Smoke. Snow level near 11000 feet. Light wind in the

passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near

13000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near

14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 80 57 79 / 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 78 56 77 / 10 20 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the evening. Smoke. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near

14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

