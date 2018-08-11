WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

162 FPUS56 KSEW 111544

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 60 77 / 80 50 10

$$

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 68 54 75 / 60 30 10

$$

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 57 75 / 80 60 10

Everett 69 58 74 / 80 70 10

$$

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 57 77 / 80 50 10

Tacoma 70 55 77 / 80 50 10

$$

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 60 78 / 80 60 10

$$

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 58 78 / 90 70 10

Enumclaw 71 53 77 / 90 70 10

North Bend 69 54 75 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 58 73 / 80 40 10

Sumas 70 56 76 / 80 50 10

$$

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 56 69 / 80 40 10

Mount Vernon 69 55 75 / 90 70 10

$$

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 67 53 70 / 70 30 10

Eastsound 70 56 73 / 70 30 10

$$

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 57 69 / 80 50 10

Port Townsend 66 54 69 / 90 50 10

$$

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 56 77 / 70 30 10

$$

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 56 79 / 70 30 10

Olympia 71 55 78 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 53 68 / 80 40 10

Sequim 65 53 70 / 90 50 10

$$

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 50 66 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 53 68 / 80 50 10

$$

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 55 70 / 80 40 10

$$

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 45 61 / 100 50 10

$$

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 48 61 / 90 80 30

$$

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 60. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 62 49 70 / 60 50 20

Stevens Pass 58 47 65 / 40 40 20

$$

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

843 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather