WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

193 FPUS56 KSEW 132153

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

WAZ558-141100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 85 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-141100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 84 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-141100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 81 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 57 79 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-141100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 84 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 55 84 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-141100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 84 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-141100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 85 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 55 82 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 56 82 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-141100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 81 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 56 87 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-141100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 55 80 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-141100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 57 76 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-141100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 72 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 56 74 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-141100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-141100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 87 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 53 85 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-141100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-141100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 54 78 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 54 77 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-141100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 76 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-141100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 77 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-141100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 76 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-141100-

Olympics-

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 70 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-141100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 78 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-141100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 82 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 50 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-141100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

252 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather