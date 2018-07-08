WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 58 74 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 77 53 73 / 0 0 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 56 73 / 0 0 0

Everett 75 56 71 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 56 75 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 54 74 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 58 75 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 56 76 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 78 55 74 / 0 0 0

North Bend 79 56 74 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 56 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 78 56 74 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 55 67 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 75 54 71 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 52 68 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 72 54 68 / 0 0 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 55 65 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 55 66 / 0 0 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 54 72 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 81 53 74 / 0 0 0

Olympia 79 52 73 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 53 65 / 10 10 20

Sequim 69 53 66 / 10 10 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 52 64 / 0 0 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 53 65 / 0 10 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 71 54 66 / 0 10 10

Olympics-

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 48 60 / 20 20 30

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 70 48 68 / 10 10 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 60. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 74 49 72 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 68 51 70 / 0 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

