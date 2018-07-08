WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
485 FPUS56 KSEW 081544
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Monday.
WAZ558-082300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 79 58 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-082300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 77 53 73 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ507-082300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 56 73 / 0 0 0
Everett 75 56 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-082300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 78 56 75 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 79 54 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-082300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 79 58 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-082300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 81 56 76 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 78 55 74 / 0 0 0
North Bend 79 56 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-082300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 74 56 70 / 0 0 0
Sumas 78 56 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-082300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 70 55 67 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 75 54 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-082300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 73 52 68 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 72 54 68 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ510-082300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 70 55 65 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 70 55 66 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ511-082300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 79 54 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-082300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 81 53 74 / 0 0 0
Olympia 79 52 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-082300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-082300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 69 53 65 / 10 10 20
Sequim 69 53 66 / 10 10 20
$$
WAZ515-082300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 67 52 64 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ516-082300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 53 65 / 0 10 20
$$
WAZ517-082300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 71 54 66 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ513-082300-
Olympics-
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 63 48 60 / 20 20 30
$$
WAZ567-082300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 70 48 68 / 10 10 10
$$
WAZ568-082300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 60. West wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 74 49 72 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 68 51 70 / 0 10 10
$$
WAZ569-082300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
844 AM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
$$
_____
