WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 5:57 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
927 FPUS56 KSEW 020951
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and
Independence Day.
WAZ558-031100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near
70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 74 55 81 / 40 10 10 10
$$
WAZ559-031100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near
70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 47 72 49 78 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ507-031100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 52 72 54 77 / 30 10 10 10
Everett 52 70 55 75 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ509-031100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 72 52 81 / 30 10 10 10
Tacoma 48 74 51 82 / 20 10 10 10
$$
WAZ556-031100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 50. East wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 52 74 54 82 / 40 10 10 10
$$
WAZ555-031100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 73 50 83 / 50 10 10 10
Enumclaw 46 70 50 80 / 40 10 10 10
North Bend 48 71 51 81 / 50 10 10 10
$$
WAZ503-031100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 51 71 54 78 / 60 10 10 10
Sumas 50 73 53 83 / 40 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-031100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 68 54 74 / 50 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 50 72 52 80 / 60 10 10 10
$$
WAZ001-031100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 68 53 74 / 30 10 10 10
Eastsound 51 69 55 75 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-031100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 67 54 71 / 50 10 10 10
Port Townsend 50 66 53 72 / 20 10 10 10
$$
WAZ511-031100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 75 49 81 / 20 10 10 10
$$
WAZ504-031100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 47 75 52 82 / 10 10 10 10
Olympia 46 74 49 81 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ512-031100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-031100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 67 51 73 / 10 10 10 10
Sequim 47 67 50 73 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ515-031100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 46 66 49 71 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-031100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 47 65 50 74 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-031100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 68 52 75 / 10 10 10 10
$$
WAZ513-031100-
Olympics-
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet increasing to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 36 55 44 64 / 40 10 10 30
$$
WAZ567-031100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 58 44 68 / 70 30 10 30
$$
WAZ568-031100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 40 63 44 73 / 60 10 10 20
Stevens Pass 38 59 43 66 / 60 10 10 20
$$
WAZ569-031100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
$$
_____
