WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

927 FPUS56 KSEW 020951

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Independence Day.

WAZ558-031100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near

70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 74 55 81 / 40 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-031100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near

70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 72 49 78 / 30 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-031100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 72 54 77 / 30 10 10 10

Everett 52 70 55 75 / 30 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-031100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 72 52 81 / 30 10 10 10

Tacoma 48 74 51 82 / 20 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-031100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 74 54 82 / 40 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-031100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 73 50 83 / 50 10 10 10

Enumclaw 46 70 50 80 / 40 10 10 10

North Bend 48 71 51 81 / 50 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-031100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 71 54 78 / 60 10 10 10

Sumas 50 73 53 83 / 40 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-031100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 68 54 74 / 50 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 50 72 52 80 / 60 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-031100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 68 53 74 / 30 10 10 10

Eastsound 51 69 55 75 / 30 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-031100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 67 54 71 / 50 10 10 10

Port Townsend 50 66 53 72 / 20 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-031100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 75 49 81 / 20 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-031100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs near 70. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 75 52 82 / 10 10 10 10

Olympia 46 74 49 81 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-031100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-031100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 67 51 73 / 10 10 10 10

Sequim 47 67 50 73 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-031100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 66 49 71 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ516-031100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 65 50 74 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ517-031100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 68 52 75 / 10 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-031100-

Olympics-

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet increasing to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 55 44 64 / 40 10 10 30

$$

WAZ567-031100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 58 44 68 / 70 30 10 30

$$

WAZ568-031100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 50s. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 63 44 73 / 60 10 10 20

Stevens Pass 38 59 43 66 / 60 10 10 20

$$

WAZ569-031100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

