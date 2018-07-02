WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:18 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 67 52 73 / 50 40 10 10
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. Lows near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 50 66 47 71 / 30 30 10 10
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the evening.
Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 52 66 51 71 / 40 30 10 10
Everett 52 64 51 69 / 30 30 10 10
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 51 67 49 71 / 20 30 10 10
Tacoma 50 67 48 73 / 10 20 10 10
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 52 68 52 73 / 60 40 10 10
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 51 65 49 72 / 60 50 10 10
Enumclaw 48 65 46 69 / 30 40 10 10
North Bend 49 65 48 70 / 70 50 10 10
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 66 52 70 / 40 60 10 10
Sumas 52 68 51 72 / 40 40 10 10
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 53 65 52 67 / 20 50 10 10
Mount Vernon 52 67 50 71 / 20 60 10 10
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 66 50 67 / 20 30 10 10
Eastsound 53 67 52 68 / 30 30 10 10
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 65 52 66 / 10 50 10 10
Port Townsend 52 63 50 65 / 10 20 10 10
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 69 48 74 / 10 20 10 10
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 68 47 74 / 10 10 10 10
Olympia 49 67 47 73 / 10 10 10 10
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 50 64 49 66 / 10 10 10 10
Sequim 49 65 47 66 / 10 10 10 10
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 49 64 47 65 / 10 10 10 10
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 62 48 64 / 10 10 10 10
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 52 65 50 67 / 10 10 10 10
Olympics-
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the evening.
Snow level near 7000 feet late in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 35 51 38 54 / 30 40 10 10
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely late in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No new snow accumulation.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 40 49 39 57 / 60 70 30 30
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely late in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. No new snow accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the
passes.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 53 40 62 / 60 60 20 20
Stevens Pass 39 46 37 58 / 60 60 20 20
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
914 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
