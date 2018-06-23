WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

721 FPUS56 KSEW 231038

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 56 80 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 52 78 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 54 75 / 10 0 0

Everett 70 54 73 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 74 54 80 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 75 52 80 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 55 79 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 53 81 / 20 0 0

Enumclaw 72 52 79 / 10 0 0

North Bend 72 53 79 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 54 72 / 10 0 10

Sumas 74 53 78 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 53 69 / 10 0 10

Mount Vernon 72 52 74 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 52 69 / 10 0 10

Eastsound 70 54 70 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 68 / 10 0 10

Port Townsend 67 53 68 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 51 80 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 51 81 / 10 0 0

Olympia 75 51 80 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 52 67 / 10 0 10

Sequim 67 51 69 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 50 64 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 51 64 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 53 69 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 49 62 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 47 68 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near

8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Northwest wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 70s. Northwest wind in the passes to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 63 45 74 / 20 0 0

Stevens Pass 58 45 74 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

337 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet increasing to

12000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather