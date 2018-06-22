WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:10 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
558 FPUS56 KSEW 222204
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
WAZ558-231100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 56 74 56 80 / 40 10 0 0
$$
WAZ559-231100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 72 52 78 / 40 10 0 0
$$
WAZ507-231100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 55 73 54 75 / 30 10 0 0
Everett 55 70 54 73 / 30 10 0 0
$$
WAZ509-231100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 74 54 80 / 30 10 0 0
Tacoma 54 75 52 80 / 20 10 0 0
$$
WAZ556-231100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 56 75 55 79 / 50 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-231100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 54 74 53 81 / 40 20 0 0
Enumclaw 52 72 52 79 / 50 10 0 0
North Bend 53 72 53 79 / 50 20 0 0
$$
WAZ503-231100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 56 70 54 72 / 20 10 0 10
Sumas 56 74 53 78 / 20 20 0 0
$$
WAZ506-231100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 67 53 69 / 10 10 0 10
Mount Vernon 54 72 52 74 / 10 20 0 0
$$
WAZ001-231100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 69 52 69 / 10 10 0 10
Eastsound 55 70 54 70 / 10 10 0 10
$$
WAZ510-231100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 55 67 53 68 / 10 10 0 10
Port Townsend 54 67 53 68 / 20 10 0 10
$$
WAZ511-231100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 75 51 80 / 10 10 0 0
$$
WAZ504-231100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 53 77 51 81 / 10 10 0 0
Olympia 52 75 51 80 / 10 10 0 0
$$
WAZ512-231100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-231100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 52 66 52 67 / 20 10 0 10
Sequim 51 67 51 69 / 30 10 0 10
$$
WAZ515-231100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 65 50 64 / 20 10 0 20
$$
WAZ516-231100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 52 63 51 64 / 20 10 0 20
$$
WAZ517-231100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 54 68 53 69 / 20 10 0 10
$$
WAZ513-231100-
Olympics-
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 58 49 62 / 30 10 0 10
$$
WAZ567-231100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 58 47 68 / 30 20 0 0
$$
WAZ568-231100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Northwest wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid 70s. Northwest wind in the passes to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 46 63 45 74 / 30 20 0 0
Stevens Pass 45 58 45 74 / 20 20 0 0
$$
WAZ569-231100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
303 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather