WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

942 FPUS56 KSEW 060132

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-061115-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 72 51 71 / 40 40 30 10

$$

WAZ559-061115-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 73 47 71 / 30 30 20 10

$$

WAZ507-061115-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 72 50 69 / 30 30 30 10

Everett 52 70 50 67 / 30 20 30 10

$$

WAZ509-061115-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 72 48 71 / 30 50 30 10

Tacoma 48 73 46 73 / 30 50 30 10

$$

WAZ556-061115-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 75 51 73 / 40 40 40 10

$$

WAZ555-061115-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 77 50 75 / 40 40 60 20

Enumclaw 49 71 46 71 / 40 60 50 10

North Bend 49 74 47 72 / 40 50 60 10

$$

WAZ503-061115-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 70 49 66 / 10 20 10 20

Sumas 52 75 51 71 / 20 20 20 20

$$

WAZ506-061115-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 65 50 63 / 10 10 20 20

Mount Vernon 49 70 50 68 / 10 20 20 20

$$

WAZ001-061115-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 67 47 65 / 10 10 10 10

Eastsound 52 65 49 62 / 20 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-061115-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 65 51 63 / 10 10 20 20

Port Townsend 49 65 48 62 / 20 20 30 10

$$

WAZ511-061115-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 73 46 73 / 10 20 10 10

$$

WAZ504-061115-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 72 48 74 / 10 30 20 10

Olympia 50 71 47 73 / 30 30 10 10

$$

WAZ512-061115-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

$$

WAZ514-061115-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 65 46 62 / 20 30 20 10

Sequim 46 68 45 63 / 20 30 30 10

$$

WAZ515-061115-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 66 44 61 / 10 20 10 10

$$

WAZ516-061115-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 61 45 59 / 10 20 20 10

$$

WAZ517-061115-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 62 47 64 / 10 20 20 10

$$

WAZ513-061115-

Olympics-

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 59 40 56 / 30 60 40 10

$$

WAZ567-061115-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 60 44 56 / 40 60 60 30

$$

WAZ568-061115-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. East wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 60s. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 62 38 63 / 40 60 60 10

Stevens Pass 42 62 39 58 / 50 60 60 20

$$

WAZ569-061115-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

632 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

$$

_____

