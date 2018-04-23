WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Published 6:34 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
_____
541 FPUS56 KSEW 231030
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-232300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 69 47 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-232300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 68 45 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-232300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 46 74 / 0 0 0
Everett 65 47 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-232300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 42 75 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 70 39 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-232300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 47 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-232300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 74 43 75 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 70 45 74 / 0 0 0
North Bend 69 47 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-232300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 40 70 / 0 0 10
Sumas 70 40 73 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ506-232300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 59 41 61 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 68 40 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-232300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind around 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 43 69 / 0 0 10
Eastsound 64 44 68 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ510-232300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 58 43 63 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 56 43 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-232300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 72 37 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-232300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight, Gusts
to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 37 78 / 0 0 0
Olympia 70 37 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-232300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind around
10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. East wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-232300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 41 66 / 0 0 10
Sequim 60 42 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-232300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 64 38 66 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ516-232300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after
midnight, Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 15 to
25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 70 39 75 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ517-232300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 74 44 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-232300-
Olympics-
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 58 31 61 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ567-232300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 64 28 66 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ568-232300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. East wind
in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 64 33 68 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 55 31 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-232300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
330 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast