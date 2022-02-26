WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

_____

737 FPUS56 KPQR 261111

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

311 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-270015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

311 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight, gusts to 30 mph increasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight, gusts to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 50 to 55.

South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

$$

WAZ020-270015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

311 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow until midday. Rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 1500 feet in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter of an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.

South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-270015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

311 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow until midday.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-270015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

311 AM PST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet

after midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather