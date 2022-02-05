WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

_____

121 FPUS56 KPQR 051201

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-060045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ020-060045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain until midday. Patchy morning

fog. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs around 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ040-060045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. Patchy fog until afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to

45. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-060045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Slight chance

of rain until midday. Slight chance of snow in the late morning and

early afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Free air freezing level

10000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

$$

