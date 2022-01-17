WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

328 FPUS56 KPQR 171054

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

254 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-180030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

254 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light wind.

Near beaches and headlands, light wind becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-180030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

254 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain

likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely until afternoon, then a slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-180030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

254 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ019-180030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

254 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Chance

of snow in the evening. Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then slight

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 4500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather