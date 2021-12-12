WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

285 FPUS56 KPQR 121302

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

502 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-130230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

502 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to

45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to

45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ020-130230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

502 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35

to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Snow

level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ040-130230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

502 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 500 feet.

Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ019-130230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

502 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 7 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

