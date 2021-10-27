WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

403 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-280000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

403 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midday. Rain in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30

mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph after midnight with gusts to 40

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three

quarters of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-280000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

403 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5

to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-280000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

403 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-280000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

403 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to

7500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. No snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Free air freezing level 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet.

$$

