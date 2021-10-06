WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

_____

509 FPUS56 KPQR 060939

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-062345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms until afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail until

afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 45. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ020-062345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

WAZ040-062345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-062345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Chance of showers until afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the late

evening and early morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 7000 feet. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

