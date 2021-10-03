WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

_____

733 FPUS56 KPQR 031038

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

338 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-032315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

338 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph, except north wind 5 to 10 mph near

beaches and headlands. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

WAZ020-032315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

338 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ040-032315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

338 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-032315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

338 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather