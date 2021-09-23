WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

236 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

236 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 5 to

10 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to

65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs around 65. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

236 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

236 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

236 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

