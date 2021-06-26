WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

_____

790 FPUS56 KPQR 261056

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-262330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast, and 90 to 95 inland.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Very hot. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-262330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 95 to 100. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Cooler.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-262330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 95 to 100. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 95 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 80 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 80 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

WAZ019-262330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. Hot. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. Hot. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

Very hot. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather