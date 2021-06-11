WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

301 FPUS56 KPQR 111103

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...RESENT

National Weather Service Portland OR

403 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-112330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

403 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Light wind. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-112330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

403 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 60 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Light wind. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-112330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

403 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Light wind. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to

65. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-112330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

403 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising

to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather