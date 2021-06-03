WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

_____

177 FPUS56 KPQR 031016

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-032330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Areas of morning

fog. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle until afternoon. Highs

around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ020-032330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-032330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-032330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

316 AM PDT Thu Jun 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 7500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 6500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather