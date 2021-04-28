WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 _____ 260 FPUS56 KPQR 281125 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 425 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday. WAZ021-282330- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 425 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. $$ WAZ020-282330- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 425 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. $$ WAZ040-282330- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 425 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. $$ WAZ019-282330- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 425 AM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ weather.gov/portland _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather