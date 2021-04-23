WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

409 FPUS56 KPQR 231043

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

343 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-232345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

343 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, mainly late in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-232345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

343 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, mainly late in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-232345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

343 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 60. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 40. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly after

midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-232345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

343 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 5500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

