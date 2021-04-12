WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

979 FPUS56 KPQR 120957

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

257 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-130030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

257 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-130030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

257 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind, becoming north to northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-130030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

257 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-130030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

257 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 4500 feet. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather