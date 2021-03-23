WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ 568 FPUS56 KPQR 231050 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday. WAZ021-232315- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. $$ WAZ020-232315- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 50. $$ WAZ040-232315- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Valley highs 45 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 55. $$ WAZ019-232315- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet lowering to 9000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. $$ weather.gov/portland