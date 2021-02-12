WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

316 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

316 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and freezing rain and a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to

one tenth of an inch. Slightly higher amounts possible at elevations

above 500 feet. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain through midnight, then freezing

rain late. Breezy. Ice accumulation of up to three quarters of an

inch. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, except southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain with rain likely until afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one

quarter of an inch. Highs around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph, except gusts

to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

316 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely until afternoon. Slight chance of freezing rain

until midday. Chance of snow and freezing rain late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Highs around 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

late evening and early morning. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one inch.

Lows around 25. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Snow until afternoon, then

a chance of snow and freezing rain late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter

of an inch. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 25. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

316 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 20 to 30.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows 20 to 25. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 25 to

30. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 25. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows

25 to 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

316 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, breezy. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Bitterly cold. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Snow until afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

2000 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

