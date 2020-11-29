WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

317 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

317 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

Near beaches and headlands, winds will increase to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near

beaches and headlands, west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

Light wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

317 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

317 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 30 to

35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

40 to 45. Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

317 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

