WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
_____
361 FPUS56 KPQR 141205
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
405 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-150115-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
405 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10
mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 40
mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, east wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-150115-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
405 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25
mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, tapering to showers. Rain may be
heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15
mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely until afternoon, then a chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs around 45.
$$
WAZ040-150115-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
405 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times late in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain through midnight, then showers late. Rain may be
heavy at times in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 40 to
45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
WAZ019-150115-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
405 AM PST Sat Nov 14 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow developing. Precipitation may be heavy
at times late in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25
mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow through midnight, then rain and snow
showers late. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening.
Snow level rising to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then a chance of
rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather