WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020
_____
303 FPUS56 KPQR 131038
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-132330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 60 to 65.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Near beaches and
headlands, south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph shifting to
the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Near
beaches and headlands, west wind 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming light after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
WAZ020-132330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 55 mph
across the most exposed ridgetops. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph becoming light after midnight. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 45.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-132330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Valley lows 40 to 45. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 55 to 60. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows
40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ019-132330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
338 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midday. Rain showers in the afternoon. Rain may
be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet
decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three
quarters of an inch to one and a half inches, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet
decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. West wind 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level
5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
5000 feet in the evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing
level 13000 feet in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing
level 12000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing
level 13000 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather