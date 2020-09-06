WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

058 FPUS56 KPQR 061241

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

541 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Labor Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-062345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

541 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Becoming breezy. Lows 55 to 60. East wind 10

to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-062345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

541 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-062345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

541 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60. East wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph, except gusts to 60 mph in the higher

terrain.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. In the higher

terrain, east wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-062345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

541 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40

mph developing near the Columbia Gorge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Free air freezing level

above 16000 feet. East wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing

to 55 mph after midnight. Near the Columbia Gorge, east wind 20 to 35

mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in exposed

terrain.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet. East wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Near the Columbia Gorge, east wind 30 to 45

mph with gusts up to 75 mph in exposed terrain through early

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet lowering to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather