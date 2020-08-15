WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

156 FPUS56 KPQR 151006

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

306 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-152345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

306 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 55 to

60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ020-152345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

306 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ040-152345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

306 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY BELOW

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

WAZ019-152345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

306 AM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY BELOW

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Southeast wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

