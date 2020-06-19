WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

348 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

348 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except south

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

348 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

348 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

348 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Free air freezing level

12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

lowering to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

lowering to 12000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising

to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

