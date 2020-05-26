WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

259 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Near beaches and headlands,

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

259 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

259 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

259 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 7500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

