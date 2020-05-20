WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers, but then rain likely late

tonight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers. Lows around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening, then light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Increasing chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, but then rain likely

later tonight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, decreasing after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening, then west wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of

showers. But, then rain likely late. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers increasing. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet,

lowering to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a decreasing chance of

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing

level 6500 feet rising to 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

