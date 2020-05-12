WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

355 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment



.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers likely. Highs around 60.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood



.TODAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar



.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley



.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers. Snow level 6000 feet. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

