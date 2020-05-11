WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

452 FPUS56 KPQR 111119

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-112330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms until afternoon. Rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of rain late. Lows around

50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

WAZ020-112330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms until afternoon. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late.

Lows 45 to 50. Light wind shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

WAZ040-112330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rain late. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

WAZ019-112330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

419 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through midnight, then rain late. Snow level 6500 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Free

air freezing level 6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 6000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to

6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

weather.gov/portland

