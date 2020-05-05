WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 65. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 55. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 9000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising to

12000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Free air freezing level 12000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

