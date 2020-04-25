WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, except

south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

319 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level

10000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 6500 feet in the morning.

