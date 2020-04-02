WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
347 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
347 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 35. West
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 55.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
347 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.
West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 50.
Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
around 35.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
347 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers increasing. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet.
Lows around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. Light
wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
around 35.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.
Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
347 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light
after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Light wind. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain
and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet
increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Free air freezing level 4500 feet in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the
afternoon.
$$
