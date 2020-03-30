WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
459 FPUS56 KPQR 301022
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
322 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-310000-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
322 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers, some with small
hail, and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to
50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
35 to 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ020-310000-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
322 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Some showers with small hail, and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3
inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25
mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1
inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 45. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain
and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 45. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.
Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
1000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs
45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ040-310000-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
322 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
.TODAY...Showers, some with small hail in the afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No
snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2
inches. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1
inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs
50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ019-310000-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
322 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Free air freezing level
2500 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow
level 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather