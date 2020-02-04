WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

_____

114 FPUS56 KPQR 041041

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

241 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-050030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

241 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy frost in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three

quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to

one inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph,

except west wind 15 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph, except west wind 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-050030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

241 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

and a half inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-050030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

241 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning freezing fog. Areas of frost in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow early in the afternoon. Mostly rain and a chance of snow late

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-050030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

241 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

snow early in the afternoon. Cloudy with snow late in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Local snow amounts up to 7 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Free air freezing level 3000 feet in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet

lowering to 1500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather