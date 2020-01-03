WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

319 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

319 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain developing later in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. South wind 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph late in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, winds becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph later

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph by midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

evening, then becoming west 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 45 to

50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

319 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain developing late this afternoon.. Highs

50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

319 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers. Lows around 35. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, shifting to the southwest 10

to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2

to 5 inches. Highs around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40

to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

35. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40

to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

319 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers. Snow level 6000 feet this

evening, lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of

6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Colder. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, easing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow increasing

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7

inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6

to 10 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then showers likely.

Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

